Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.86 N/A -0.21 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 3.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.