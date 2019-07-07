Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.20 N/A -0.25 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 87.88%. Competitively, 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -2.3% -4.67% -2.46% -43.43% -42.61% -25.75% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.