Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.20
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.7% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 87.88%. Competitively, 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|-2.3%
|-4.67%
|-2.46%
|-43.43%
|-42.61%
|-25.75%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
