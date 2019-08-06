Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Boxwood Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Boxwood Merger Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Boxwood Merger Corp. has 3.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.