Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.89 N/A 0.21 151.31 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 55.98 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.49% for Principia Biopharma Inc. with average target price of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 78% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.