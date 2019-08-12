Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.60 N/A -0.37 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 18.7%. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.