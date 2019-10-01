Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 21.61M -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,867,523.76% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 6,483,648,364.84% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 77.05% upside potential and an average target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 40.67%. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.