Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.49 N/A -0.37 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.17 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, and a 43.06% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 60.5% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.