Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

We are contrasting Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,739,420.94% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,718,922,229.03% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 74.28%. Competitively the consensus price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $1, which is potential 300.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 45.6% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.