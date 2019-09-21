Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principia Biopharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 47.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 45.6% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.