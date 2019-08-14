Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.94 N/A -0.37 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.09 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.14% and an $50 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 10.9% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.