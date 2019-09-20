Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.40 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Principia Biopharma Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Personalis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 47.02% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 48.6% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Personalis Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.