Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.37 N/A 0.21 151.31 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 32.10% upside potential and an average price target of $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.