Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.05 N/A -0.37 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.34 N/A 3.52 8.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 14.9 and 14.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 35.94%. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 55.47% and its average target price is $31. Based on the results given earlier, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 94.8% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 6 of the 10 factors Principia Biopharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.