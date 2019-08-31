Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.20 N/A -0.37 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.39 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.94% for Principia Biopharma Inc. with average price target of $50.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.