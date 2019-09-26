Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.20 N/A -0.37 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.75 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.19% and an $50 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 79.4%. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.