Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.51 N/A 0.21 151.31 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.77 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principia Biopharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 30.86% at a $50 average price target. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 122.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 57.5%. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.