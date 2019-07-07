Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.30 N/A 0.21 151.31 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Principia Biopharma Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 32.77%. Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 16.28%. The data provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.