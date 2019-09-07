Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.78 N/A -0.37 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 33.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.