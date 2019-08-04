Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.53 N/A -0.37 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 40.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.