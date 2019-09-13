Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.45 N/A -0.37 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 43.64% at a $50 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 135.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.