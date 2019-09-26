Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.06 N/A -0.37 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 8.56 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principia Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 65.62% for Principia Biopharma Inc. with consensus target price of $50. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 458.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 82.5% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.