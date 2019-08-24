Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.26 N/A -0.37 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 46.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.