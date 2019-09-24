Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.28 N/A -0.37 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 61.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.