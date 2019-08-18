Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.17 N/A -0.37 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 34.37% at a $50 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 23.69%. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.