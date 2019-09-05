Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.35 N/A -0.37 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 26.28 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.17% and an $50 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 10.6%. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.