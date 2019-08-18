Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.17 N/A -0.37 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.33 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Principia Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 34.37%. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $165.4, with potential upside of 37.81%. The data provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 0% respectively. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.