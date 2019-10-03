Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 41 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,667,334.67% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 52,654,440.15% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 and its Quick Ratio is has 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 79.99% upside potential and an average price target of $50. AnaptysBio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 119.04% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Principia Biopharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.