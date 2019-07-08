Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.30 N/A 0.21 151.31 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.93 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 32.77% at a $50 average target price. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 203.62%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 57.4%. Insiders held roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.