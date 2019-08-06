Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.01 N/A -0.37 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 45.99% at a $50 consensus price target. Achaogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 1,718.18% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Achaogen Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 46.66%. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achaogen Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.