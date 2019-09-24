Reviewing Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.28 N/A -0.37 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.99 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 61.76% at a $50 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.