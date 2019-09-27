Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 612,164,685.07% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.