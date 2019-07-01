Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.