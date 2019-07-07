Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

This is a contrast between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.86 N/A 7.69 13.53

Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principal Real Estate Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Ratings

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100.75 consensus target price and a -8.76% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.7%. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 16.82%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.