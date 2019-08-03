Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.