Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.64 N/A 0.81 17.90

In table 1 we can see Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.55% respectively. Insiders owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.