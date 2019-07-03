Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.60 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 16.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.