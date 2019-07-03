Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.60
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 16.82%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
