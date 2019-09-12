Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.51 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.