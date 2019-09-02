Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.65 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fidus Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 15.59% and its consensus target price is $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.