Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.