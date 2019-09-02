Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

This is a contrast between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -6.16% and its consensus target price is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.1%. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.