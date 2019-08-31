Reviewing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Altaba Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Altaba Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Altaba Inc.’s potential upside is 12.25% and its average price target is $78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Altaba Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.03%. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.