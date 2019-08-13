Reviewing Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)’s and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)’s results

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group Inc. 54 0.93 N/A 5.52 10.51 Torchmark Corporation 86 2.20 N/A 6.32 14.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Torchmark Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Financial Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Torchmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Principal Financial Group Inc. and Torchmark Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13% 0.6% Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Principal Financial Group Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. In other hand, Torchmark Corporation has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc. and Torchmark Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Torchmark Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $86 consensus target price and a -2.38% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares and 79.5% of Torchmark Corporation shares. About 0.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Torchmark Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Financial Group Inc. -4.19% -1.16% 2.04% 20.57% -0.39% 31.4% Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53%

For the past year Principal Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Torchmark Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Torchmark Corporation beats Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.