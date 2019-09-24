Reviewing Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)’s and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s results

As Heavy Construction companies, Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services Corporation 20 0.31 N/A 1.54 13.65 Dycom Industries Inc. 50 0.47 N/A 1.88 29.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. Dycom Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Primoris Services Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Primoris Services Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Dycom Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 4.8% Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Primoris Services Corporation has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Dycom Industries Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Dycom Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $59.33, while its potential upside is 19.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Dycom Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Primoris Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57% Dycom Industries Inc. -5.03% -8.05% 13.1% -4.17% -37.78% 2.07%

For the past year Primoris Services Corporation has stronger performance than Dycom Industries Inc.

Summary

Dycom Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Primoris Services Corporation.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.