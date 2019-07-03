Reviewing Primerica Inc. (PRI)’s and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s results

Both Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) are Life Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica Inc. 118 2.60 N/A 7.32 16.60 FGL Holdings 8 1.57 N/A 0.42 20.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Primerica Inc. and FGL Holdings. FGL Holdings appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Primerica Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Primerica Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FGL Holdings, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Primerica Inc. and FGL Holdings’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica Inc. 0.00% 21% 2.4% FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Primerica Inc. and FGL Holdings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FGL Holdings 0 0 0 0.00

Primerica Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.04% and an $148 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Primerica Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of FGL Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Primerica Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of FGL Holdings shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primerica Inc. -4.91% -4.27% 3.04% 3.32% 29.33% 24.36% FGL Holdings -2.06% 1.42% 8.35% 8.49% -4.36% 28.53%

For the past year Primerica Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FGL Holdings.

Summary

Primerica Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors FGL Holdings.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and certain retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance referrals, debt resolution referrals, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses, as well as long-term care insurance. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; and credit information products that allow clients to access their credit score and other personal credit information. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.