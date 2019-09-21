Reviewing PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

This is a contrast between PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.99 N/A 2.53 47.78 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk and Volatility

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.43 beta. From a competition point of view, Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 21.9%. About 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.