Reviewing PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)’s and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s results

Both PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.82 N/A 2.53 47.78 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.86 N/A 0.48 21.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. WPX Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.43 beta means PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s volatility is 57.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

WPX Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.8 consensus target price and a 62.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend while WPX Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors WPX Energy Inc.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.