Reviewing PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)’s and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s results

We are comparing PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.82 N/A 2.53 47.78 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.32 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 0% respectively. About 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Chaparral Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.