Reviewing PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX)’s and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s results

Both PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.04 136.83 Rollins Inc. 38 5.58 N/A 0.69 48.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PRGX Global Inc. and Rollins Inc. Rollins Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PRGX Global Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Rollins Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PRGX Global Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Risk & Volatility

PRGX Global Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rollins Inc. has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. PRGX Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PRGX Global Inc. and Rollins Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PRGX Global Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 142.09%. Competitively the consensus target price of Rollins Inc. is $36.5, which is potential 13.53% upside. Based on the results given earlier, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Rollins Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PRGX Global Inc. and Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 42.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rollins Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats PRGX Global Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.