Reviewing PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX)’s and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s results

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.90 N/A 0.05 153.33 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.90 N/A 2.82 14.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PRGX Global Inc. and Deluxe Corporation. Deluxe Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PRGX Global Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Deluxe Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PRGX Global Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

PRGX Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Deluxe Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PRGX Global Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PRGX Global Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 96.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of PRGX Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. PRGX Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, 0.8% are Deluxe Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28% Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. has -22.28% weaker performance while Deluxe Corporation has 4.99% stronger performance.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats Deluxe Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.