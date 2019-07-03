Reviewing PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

Both PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.94 N/A 0.05 153.33 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,785 5.72 N/A 86.45 20.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PRGX Global Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. PRGX Global Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Booking Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

PRGX Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. PRGX Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PRGX Global Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

PRGX Global Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 88.13%. Competitively the consensus price target of Booking Holdings Inc. is $1987.14, which is potential 4.15% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Booking Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.6% of PRGX Global Inc. shares and 99% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares. About 3.6% of PRGX Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28% Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. had bearish trend while Booking Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats PRGX Global Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.